Costa Coffee closures continue as popular stores shut permanently

A busy Costa Coffee shop in Bradford has permanently closed after more than 10 years shortly before Christmas.
The shop served its last customer on December 21 and a notice on the door told people it would shut down for good at 4pm that day.
The note added that Costa "looks forward" to welcoming customers to its two branches in Shipley and its Guiseley store.
Local representative Michael Frazer said people in the area are upset about the Costa Coffee closure, especially because they are worried staff may lose their jobs.
He added, "We in the Greengates and Apperley Bridge community are sad to see the closure of Costa Coffee because it means local people have lost their jobs - and we hope they can be relocated."
"It was in a great location at Greengates crossroads and our community volunteers used to meet there regularly," Frazer added.
Costa Coffee shop had been a long-standing part of the area and remained open even during major road construction at the junction.
With its closure, the nearest Costa location is now a drive-thru in Idle.
This latest closure follows the shutdown of nearly 20 Costa Coffee outlets this year.