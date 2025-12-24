World’s best roads revealed: Asia dominates global infrastructure rankings

Asia has some of the world's most impressive roads and infrastructure projects.
Many countries in the region have built large, efficient, safe and technologically advanced road networks.
Certain countries are only recognized for having world's best roads, thanks to strong engineering, regular maintenance and careful long term planning.
Which 3 countries lead world in road quality?
Singapore has the world's best quality roads, known for good maintenance, smart traffic systems, clear signs and strict traffic law enforcement.
Even with small land area, its road work efficiently and and are well connected to public transport.
Second on the list is Hong Kong. The region has modern roads, carefully designed tunnels and bridges and efficient traffic management which allows smooth travel through its hilly terrain and crowded urban areas.
Japan’s road system is well-known for durability, safety, and precise engineering which is why it ranks third among the best roads in the world.
Advanced technologies for trolls, traffic control and disaster readiness help the roads support both city travel and regional connections.
Which other countries rank among the top 8 for best road quality?
Other nations recognized for having some of the world's best roads include;
United Arab Emirates
South Korea
Oman
Taiwan
Qatar