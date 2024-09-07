Trump slams Harris for putting cops in danger as he wins police union backing

Former US President Donald Trump criticised Vice President Kamala Harris for her policies for law enforcement officers.
According to New York Post, the Republican nominee on Friday, September 6, accepted a national police union endorsement in North Carolina and warned that cops are in ‘more danger’ than ever because of Harris.
After winning the backing of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), he praised the officers for their services, saying, “We know all about you and the great job that you do, and the people of this country respect you greatly for it. So I just want to thank you on behalf of everybody because I see it.”
‘Deeply honored' Trump further added, “Unfortunately, we were talking a little while ago. It is probably also a profession that’s under more danger and threat than ever before, which we hate to see.”
78-year-old vowed to ‘launch a war on crime in America’ by protecting officers and punishing criminals, unlike what he called ‘Kamala’s crime wave.’
Standing alongside union president Patrick Yoes at a gathering in Charlotte, he asserted, “As we gather today, American cities, suburbs, and towns are totally under siege. Kamala Harris and the communist left have unleashed a brutal plague of bloodshed, crime, chaos, misery, and death upon our land.”
Furthermore, as per the FOP report, 223 officers have been shot in the line of duty till July 31, 2% lower than in 2023, while 31 have been killed.