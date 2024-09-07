Taylor Swift to collaborate with Megan Thee Stallion?

A collaboration between Taylor Swift and Megan Thee Stallion would be the ultimate musical masterpiece, and fans are losing their minds after Megan hinted at a potential team-up.
In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Megan revealed her desire to collaborate with Taylor on a music project.
"I love Taylor Swift, and I would like to collab with her one day," she gushed.
The Traumazine singer went on to rave, "She's a stallion too, she's a tall girl. I love that. We would be so cute next to each other."
With her own track record of hit collaborations with artists like Beyoncé, Ariana Grande and Cardi B, a team-up with Swift could be a match made in heaven.
She has also praised Swift earlier, even jokingly referring to her as "Tay Tay" and complimenting her on her VMA performance.
Fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement, and with Megan set to host the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on September 11, the stage may be set for a show-stopping performance featuring both artists.
Moreover, Megan Thee Stallion recently released her collaborated single Neva Play with and BTS’ RM on September 6, 2024.