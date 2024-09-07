Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez makes bombshell confession about Ben Affleck divorce: 'I'm a bad picker'

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on their second wedding anniversary on August 20

  September 07, 2024
Jennifer Lopez has admitted to being a "bad picker" when it comes to relationships, leaving fans wondering if she's referring to her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

In a candid conversation with co-star Bobby Cannavale at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, the 55-year-old singer and actress, who recently filed for divorce from Affleck, made the shocking confession.

Lopez repeated the phrase "I'm a bad picker" several times, laughing off the admission, before adding "it is what it is."

To note, the Atlas actress filed for divorce from Affleck, on August 20, their two-year wedding anniversary.

Lopez's comment has sparked speculation among fans, who are quick to connect the dots between her "bad picker" comment and her ex Affleck.

The Marry Me star's latest split comes after months of speculation that their marriage was on the rocks, with sources claiming she had grown tired of Affleck's alleged mood swings.

Despite the split, Lopez appears to be moving on, sharing happy moments from her summer on Instagram and seeming "at peace."

At the Toronto International Film Festival, Jennifer Lopez was reportedly seen in high spirits, even playfully flirting with co-star Cannavale, who has been in a long-term relationship with Rose Byrne since 2012.

