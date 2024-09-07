Sci-Tech

Instagram revamps direct messages with new features

  • by Web Desk
  • September 07, 2024
Instagram is revamping its direct messaging feature with a slew of new tools and capabilities, making it easier for users to express themselves and connect with others.

The social media platform is introducing photo editing features, allowing users to draw on and add stickers to photos directly within the messaging interface.

Users will also be able to create custom stickers from existing photos, adding a personal touch to their messages.

In addition, Instagram is rolling out new chat themes, enabling users to change the look and design of their DMs.

These themes include seasonal options, like a fall theme, as well as promotional themes, such as one tied to pop star Sabrina Carpenter's new album.

Furthermore, users can now add a birthday cake icon to Notes, the away status-like feature visible at the top of users' DM inboxes.

According to Instagram head Adam Mosseri, direct messaging has been a key area of growth for the platform.

The company is emphasizing new tools and features to enhance the messaging experience, which is also a factor in ranking content on the platform.

