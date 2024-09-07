Typhoon Yagi brings destruction to Vietnam, leaving at least 4 dead 

Typhoon Yagi made landfall in northern Vietnam on Saturday, bringing powerful winds and heavy rainfall that have claimed at least four lives and injured 78 others.
The storm, described by Vietnamese meteorological officials as "one of the most powerful typhoons in the region over the past decade," brought wind speeds of up to 149 kilometers per hour to the coastal provinces of Quang Ninh and Haiphong.
The typhoon has caused widespread destruction, including power outages, fallen trees, and damaged buildings.
Hundreds of cruises were canceled at the popular Ha Long Bay tourist site, and four airports were shuttered, including in Hanoi and Haiphong.
Vietnamese authorities had issued several alerts and evacuated those vulnerable to floods or landslides before the storm hit.
However, the typhoon's strong winds and rain still caused significant damage and disruption.
Typhoon Yagi had earlier struck the Chinese province of Hainan, leaving three people dead and nearly a hundred others injured.
The storm has also affected over 1.2 million people in China and forced the evacuation of hundreds of thousands.
Experts warn that storms like Typhoon Yagi are becoming stronger due to climate change, with warmer ocean waters providing more energy to fuel the storms.