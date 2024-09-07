WhatsApp to roll out cross-platform messaging feature in EU

WhatsApp is set to revolutionize cross-platform communication by soon allowing users to send messages directly from its app to other messaging platforms.
Users in the European Union will soon be able to choose whether to keep third-party conversations and Messenger and WhatsApp messages separate or in the same inbox.
Additionally, it is integrating new notifications into WhatsApp and Messenger to inform users when additional supported apps can be linked to chats.
According to Meta, it has "exceeded the 'basic' features required for interoperable messaging" and will provide sophisticated messaging capabilities such as read receipts, typing indicators, reactions, and direct replies.
Next year, it will also begin to offer the ability to form groups via third-party conversations with other users.
However, Meta has bigger plans for interoperability than just messaging; in 2027, the business plans to introduce support for third-party phone and video communications.
For quite some time, Meta has been attempting to enable third-party chats for WhatsApp and Messenger users in the European Union.
According to the EU's Digital Markets Act, the firm is regarded as a "digital gatekeeper," which means it has to go by rules to make WhatsApp and Messenger compatible with other apps, such as iMessage, Telegram, Google Messages, Signal, and others.