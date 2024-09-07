Royal

Buckingham Palace finally reveals location of Queen's memorial service

The Royal Family is set to remember late Queen Elizabeth II on her second death anniversary

  • by Web Desk
  • September 07, 2024


Right after King Charles surprising and reassurring health update, the Buckingham palace revealed for late Queen Elizabeth II's memorial service.

On account of queen's second death anniversary on September 8, 2024, the royal family is set to remember the late queen at St. James Park, which is the front garden of the Buckingham palace.

The Royal Family's instagram account on Saturday shared a video from the Cabinet office in which the park manager Mark Wiselowski along with other officials explained the history and signifcance of the St.James Park.

"St James’s Park has been chosen as the site for the Queen Elizabeth Memorial," read the caption alongside the video.

"The memorial will reflect the late Queen’s extraordinary life of service and provide a space for pause and reflection," it added.

"I echo the call for it to be a true likeness of the Queen and not a modernist representation of her," demanded one user in the comments section.

Another penned, "Ahhh how wonderful. I still can’t quite believe she’s no longer here."

Royal News

