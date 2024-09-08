Prince Harry was in contact with family members all this time

Prince Harry has secretly maintained strong communications with his family members all through this time, as per a new revelation.
While the Duke of Sussex’s relationship with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and King Charles has become “increasingly strained,” he has remained in touch with his mother’s side of relatives.
Back in August 2024, Prince Harry made a very secret trip to the United Kingdom for attending a memorial service held in honor of uncle Lord Robert Fellowes.
As per Mirror, he stayed with Spencers at their Althorp House, which was Princess Diana’s childhood home, where she was later buried after her sad demise in 1997.
Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine that the Duke of Sussex staying in loop with his late mother’s family is a “positive thing.”
She said, “Quietly, behind the scenes, it is obvious that the Spencer family have kept the communication channels open with Prince Harry and that their affection for him is reciprocated.”
“I’m sure Prince Harry feels it’s important that he still has some kind of anchor here in the UK and, for now at least, it seems that it is with his aunts and uncle. And that has to be a positive thing,” she added.