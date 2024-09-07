Royal

Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement

The Duke of Sussex's longtime ex-girlfriend drops delightful life updates

  • by Web Desk
  • September 07, 2024
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement 

The Duke of Sussex’s ex Chelsy Davy has made a huge announcement after returning to Instagram nearly after two years.

Chelsy, who dated Harry on and off between 2004 - 2011 revealed that she recently welcomed her second child, a daughter named Chloe, with husband Sam Cutmore-Scott.

In addition to this, the 38-year-old businesswoman also announced that her jewelry brand, Aya, is introducing a new collection in her newborn’s honour.

Chelsy shared two photos of her on Instagram on Thursday, one of them was a close up of the mom-of-two beaming with joy.

The picture which was clicked in outdoors saw Chelsy flashing a wide smile in a white t-shirt, flaunting a golden pendant set from her own brand with matching studs.

While in the next photo, Chelsy’s back was facing the camera as she cradled her baby girl up, walking through a beam bridge.

The carousel also included a video offering a closer look at the design of her new pendant.

“POV: it’s been three years and two babies since your last new collection, but you’re mega-excited to be back in the game,” wrote Chelsy in the caption.

“Introducing the Chloe Collection, named after my baby girl. Hope you love it as much as I do x,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention, Chelsy Davy parted ways with Harry after attending Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011.

However, she is said to be still on good terms with the royal family.

Justin Bieber’s inner circle fears for new parents amid big change in their life

Justin Bieber’s inner circle fears for new parents amid big change in their life
Pakistani national in Canada charged with plotting Jewish Centre attack in NYC

Pakistani national in Canada charged with plotting Jewish Centre attack in NYC
'Chhichhore': Shraddha Kapoor reminisces old memories with late Sushant Singh Rajput

'Chhichhore': Shraddha Kapoor reminisces old memories with late Sushant Singh Rajput

Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement

Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement

Royal News

Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward mingle with European Royals in Paris
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Zara Tindall shares life changing advice after Olympics setback
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Queen Elizabeth II was ‘quite rude’ claims actor Sir Ian McKellen
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Kate Middleton shares first statement after Prince Harry, William's UK reunion
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to forget his royal roots, expert
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Queen Camilla celebrates huge milestone with ex as Charles gears for next trip
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Meghan Markle under fire for new venture she revealed after Colombia trip
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Bill Clinton pays tribute to Prince Harry for his ‘great’ initiative
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Prince Harry makes his stance clear with latest move ahead of major event
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Australia PM breaks silence on King Charles, Queen Camilla royal trip
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Prince Harry snubs Prince William with new brutal five word statement