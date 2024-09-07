Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement 

The Duke of Sussex’s ex Chelsy Davy has made a huge announcement after returning to Instagram nearly after two years.
Chelsy, who dated Harry on and off between 2004 - 2011 revealed that she recently welcomed her second child, a daughter named Chloe, with husband Sam Cutmore-Scott.
In addition to this, the 38-year-old businesswoman also announced that her jewelry brand, Aya, is introducing a new collection in her newborn’s honour.
Chelsy shared two photos of her on Instagram on Thursday, one of them was a close up of the mom-of-two beaming with joy.
The picture which was clicked in outdoors saw Chelsy flashing a wide smile in a white t-shirt, flaunting a golden pendant set from her own brand with matching studs.
While in the next photo, Chelsy’s back was facing the camera as she cradled her baby girl up, walking through a beam bridge.
The carousel also included a video offering a closer look at the design of her new pendant.
“POV: it’s been three years and two babies since your last new collection, but you’re mega-excited to be back in the game,” wrote Chelsy in the caption.
“Introducing the Chloe Collection, named after my baby girl. Hope you love it as much as I do x,” she added.
It is pertinent to mention, Chelsy Davy parted ways with Harry after attending Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011.
However, she is said to be still on good terms with the royal family.