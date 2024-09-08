Love to gossip? Scientists discover surprising benefits

For decades, gossip has been viewed as a negative aspect of social interactions, but recent research suggests that it may have some unexpected benefits.
Scientists have found that gossip can bring people closer together, create social bonds, and even help individuals learn who to trust and avoid.
According to a study, when someone confides in you about someone you both know, it increases your liking for the person sharing the information and creates a sense of connectedness.
Gossip can also enforce group norms, such as warning others about someone who doesn't contribute to the team.
However, gossip is a double-edged sword, and its impact depends on various factors, including the relationships among the gossiper, listener, and target, as well as the motives and trustworthiness of the information shared.
Researchers have found that most gossip is actually true, and people who share information about others are often motivated by a desire to create a sense of belonging and connectedness.
But gossip can also be used to manipulate others and further one's own interests.
Overall, the latest research suggests that gossip is a more complex and multifaceted aspect of human interaction than previously thought, and its benefits and drawbacks depend on the context and motivations involved.