Kensington Palace mum on Prince William's new bearded look

Prince William recently divided the internet by debuting his iconic bearded look in latest appearance

  • September 07, 2024
Kensington Palace remains tight-lipped on whether Prince William will maintain his newly grown beard, leaving royal watchers and fans speculating about the future of his latest stuble.

The fluctuating appearance of Prince William's facial hair during the summer has fans wondering if the beard will last forever.

The Telegraph claimed that Kensington Palace has refrained from commenting on Prince William's beard's future.

Following the Paris 2024 Olympics, the Prince of Wales recently made his full beard debut in a video message for Team GB.

In August, William had grown a beard while on vacation with his family in Norfolk and Balmoral.

But on August 25, when he was seen driving a car with Princess Kate and Prince George on the Balmoral Estate, he shaved it off for a church visit to Crathie Kirk.

Prince William, 42, went to the Saatchi Gallery in London on Thursday to view an exhibition of pieces made by artists who have been homeless.

The Prince of Wales, who had returned from vacation with a noticeable stubble, delighted many royal enthusiasts by sporting a beard once more.

Fans queuing outside the Saatchi Gallery noticed the short but unusual beard.

William's new beard has split fans around the globe.

One wrote: "We are loving Prince William's beard today, and glad it made such big news!"

Another added: "I think Prince William looks great with a beard.

However many show disagreement as one commented, “Prince William needs to get rid of the beard. It's not royal."

Zara Tindall saves herself from big blunder: Deets inside
Buckingham Palace finally reveals location of Queen's memorial service
King Charles cancer update: Source shares delighful news about monarch's health
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward mingle with European Royals in Paris
Zara Tindall shares life changing advice after Olympics setback
Prince Harry snubs sick King Charles, visits Princess Diana's grave during UK trip
Queen Elizabeth II was 'quite rude' claims actor Sir Ian McKellen
Kate Middleton shares first statement after Prince Harry, William's UK reunion
Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to forget his royal roots, expert
Queen Camilla celebrates huge milestone with ex as Charles gears for next trip
Meghan Markle under fire for new venture she revealed after Colombia trip