Kensington Palace mum on Prince William's new bearded look

Kensington Palace remains tight-lipped on whether Prince William will maintain his newly grown beard, leaving royal watchers and fans speculating about the future of his latest stuble.
The fluctuating appearance of Prince William's facial hair during the summer has fans wondering if the beard will last forever.
The Telegraph claimed that Kensington Palace has refrained from commenting on Prince William's beard's future.
Following the Paris 2024 Olympics, the Prince of Wales recently made his full beard debut in a video message for Team GB.
In August, William had grown a beard while on vacation with his family in Norfolk and Balmoral.
But on August 25, when he was seen driving a car with Princess Kate and Prince George on the Balmoral Estate, he shaved it off for a church visit to Crathie Kirk.
Prince William, 42, went to the Saatchi Gallery in London on Thursday to view an exhibition of pieces made by artists who have been homeless.
The Prince of Wales, who had returned from vacation with a noticeable stubble, delighted many royal enthusiasts by sporting a beard once more.
Fans queuing outside the Saatchi Gallery noticed the short but unusual beard.
William's new beard has split fans around the globe.
One wrote: "We are loving Prince William's beard today, and glad it made such big news!"
Another added: "I think Prince William looks great with a beard.
However many show disagreement as one commented, “Prince William needs to get rid of the beard. It's not royal."