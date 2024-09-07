Queen Camilla opens love door for ex Andrew Parker amid King Charles’ cancer

Queen Camilla has fueled inexorable rumors about writing yet another chapter of a hushed love story with ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles.
Despite being divorced for almost 30 years now, they are still spotted together frequently, making people question whether the couple is back on the scene.
Weeks ago, Andrew Parker Bowles attended a funeral with Queen Camilla, then few days back, they were watching horses race.
As per Hello Magazine, the duo raised a new set of eyebrows by launching a book at an event on Thursday evening.
Now, the curious part about their meetings is that King Charles always missing whenever the two encounter each other!
Even when seeing one another in public, Queen Camilla and her former spouse hug tight and go on exchange kisses on the cheek.
In fact, Her Majesty never “grew out” of Andrew Parker Bowles’ company as he was also present on her wedding with King Charles.
Although they show such friendliness off on-and-off the cameras, there’s seemingly nothing serious between them.
It’s also not known whether King Charles is jealous of Queen Camilla seeing her former love or not, especially since he is gambling on life with cancer.