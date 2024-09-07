Royal

Queen Camilla opens love door for ex Andrew Parker amid King Charles’ cancer

Queen Camilla said to be stuck in love triangle with King Charles and Andrew Parker Bowles

  • by Web Desk
  • September 07, 2024
Queen Camilla said to be stuck in love triangle with King Charles and Andrew Parker Bowles
Queen Camilla said to be stuck in love triangle with King Charles and Andrew Parker Bowles

Queen Camilla has fueled inexorable rumors about writing yet another chapter of a hushed love story with ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

Despite being divorced for almost 30 years now, they are still spotted together frequently, making people question whether the couple is back on the scene.

Weeks ago, Andrew Parker Bowles attended a funeral with Queen Camilla, then few days back, they were watching horses race.

As per Hello Magazine, the duo raised a new set of eyebrows by launching a book at an event on Thursday evening.

Now, the curious part about their meetings is that King Charles always missing whenever the two encounter each other!

Even when seeing one another in public, Queen Camilla and her former spouse hug tight and go on exchange kisses on the cheek.

In fact, Her Majesty never “grew out” of Andrew Parker Bowles’ company as he was also present on her wedding with King Charles.

Although they show such friendliness off on-and-off the cameras, there’s seemingly nothing serious between them.

It’s also not known whether King Charles is jealous of Queen Camilla seeing her former love or not, especially since he is gambling on life with cancer.

Love to gossip? Scientists discover surprising benefits

Love to gossip? Scientists discover surprising benefits
Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie’s ‘rigid’ marriage secrets disclosed

Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie’s ‘rigid’ marriage secrets disclosed
King Charles shares delightful message after new cancer update

King Charles shares delightful message after new cancer update
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh arrive at hospital ahead of baby's birth: Watch

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh arrive at hospital ahead of baby's birth: Watch

Royal News

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh arrive at hospital ahead of baby's birth: Watch
Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie’s ‘rigid’ marriage secrets disclosed
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh arrive at hospital ahead of baby's birth: Watch
King Charles shares delightful message after new cancer update
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh arrive at hospital ahead of baby's birth: Watch
Prince Harry was in contact with family members all this time
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh arrive at hospital ahead of baby's birth: Watch
Prince Harry set to receive huge gift from Royal Family on 40th birthday
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh arrive at hospital ahead of baby's birth: Watch
Kate Middleton 'pressurized' Prince William to rent secret love nest
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh arrive at hospital ahead of baby's birth: Watch
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle RUINED by losing Netflix contract
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh arrive at hospital ahead of baby's birth: Watch
Zara Tindall saves herself from big blunder: Deets inside
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh arrive at hospital ahead of baby's birth: Watch
Kensington Palace mum on Prince William's new bearded look
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh arrive at hospital ahead of baby's birth: Watch
Buckingham Palace finally reveals location of Queen's memorial service
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh arrive at hospital ahead of baby's birth: Watch
King Charles cancer update: Source shares delighful news about monarch's health
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh arrive at hospital ahead of baby's birth: Watch
Prince Harry beloved ex makes big announcement
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh arrive at hospital ahead of baby's birth: Watch
Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward mingle with European Royals in Paris