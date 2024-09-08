World

Urgent manhunt launched in the US after highway shooting leaves several injured

Shots may have come from a wooded area near the highway or from an overpass

  by Web Desk
  September 08, 2024
A manhunt is currently underway in Kentucky after several people were shot along a highway near London on Saturday.

The incident began around 6:00 PM (local time) when authorities responded to reports of vehicles being fired upon near Interstate 75.

As per several reports, London’s Mayor, Randall Weddle, confirmed that seven people were injured, though not all injuries were due to gunshots, and no deaths have been reported.

Meanwhile, the University of Kentucky Medical Center reported receiving at least two patients from the shooting, though their conditions are unknown.

Police have identified 32-year-old Joseph A. Couch as a suspect.

Local reports suggest that the shots may have come from a wooded area near the highway or from an overpass.

Later that evening, the Mount Vernon Fire Department reopened a section of the highway that had been closed for about three hours.

However, Kentucky State Police Trooper Scottie Pennington urged residents to stay indoors, and the public has been advised not to approach the person of interest.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is also assisting in the search.

Kentucky’s Governor Andy Beshear announced on social media that the highway was shut down in both directions and also urged people to avoid the area.

