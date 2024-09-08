Christian Horner breaks silence on Max Verstappen’s performance

Christian Horner has appreciated Max Verstappen for handling the situation after Red Bull’s recent dip in form.
The Red Bull team boss praised the world champion for showing “great maturity” in his approach to the situation.
As per official F1 website, he said, “What’s really impressed me with Max is how he’s really engaged in this process, He’s not panicking, he’s working with the engineers, he’s explaining very clearly where the issues are, he’s putting the time and effort in.
During the start of F1 season, RB dominated the races but later on they came under pressure after an increasingly tight battle with their rivals.
“He was in early this morning, he was on Zoom calls last week, he’ll be on the simulator before the next race, and he’s really working hard at this. I think he’s shown great maturity as a world champion, the way he’s working with the engineering group,” he added.
Christian explained, “Nobody likes the situation we’re in at the moment, nobody’s happy with it and we’ve got to work really hard to turn it around. But the one thing this team has is strength and depth in talent, and we’ll come back.”
For the unversed, Red Bull is now only eight points ahead of McLaren in the constructors’ Championship.