Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' slashed to four nights weekly schedule

The Tonight Show starring renowned host Jimmy Fallon has gotten a major schedule adjustment.
The NBC talk show has changed the airing time from new episodes five nights a week to only new episodes on Mondays through Thursdays, with repeated episodes on Fridays, as per Entertainment Weekly.
Jimmy's contract was renewed in June for the show to air through 2028.
At that time he said in a statement, “For nearly 30 years, I’ve brought laughter into the homes of millions and charmed audiences from the stages of 30 Rock.”
"It’s been a privilege to be at the helm of theThe Tonight Show, and I’m thrilled to see what innovations me and the incredible staff will deliver in the years to come at the network. No, I’m not changing my quote. Tell Mark to change his," he explained.
In August, he told People that during the time he won’t be working, he’ll be spending time with kids.
Jimmy who has two daughters, Winnie, 11, and Frances, 9, shared, “I don't want [them] to go to school. I don't want them to meet other people. I don't want them to do anything. I just want them to hang out with us for the rest of their life.”
Back in 2014, Jimmy took over the talk show from Jay Leno. Before that he used to host Late Night with Jimmy Fallon from 2009 until 2014.