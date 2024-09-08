Entertainment

Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' slashed to four nights weekly schedule

NBC reduced Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' to four nights weekly schedule

  • by Web Desk
  • September 08, 2024
Jimmy Fallons Tonight Show slashed to four nights weekly schedule
Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' slashed to four nights weekly schedule

The Tonight Show starring renowned host Jimmy Fallon has gotten a major schedule adjustment.

The NBC talk show has changed the airing time from new episodes five nights a week to only new episodes on Mondays through Thursdays, with repeated episodes on Fridays, as per Entertainment Weekly.

Jimmy's contract was renewed in June for the show to air through 2028.

At that time he said in a statement, “For nearly 30 years, I’ve brought laughter into the homes of millions and charmed audiences from the stages of 30 Rock.”

"It’s been a privilege to be at the helm of theThe Tonight Show, and I’m thrilled to see what innovations me and the incredible staff will deliver in the years to come at the network. No, I’m not changing my quote. Tell Mark to change his," he explained.

In August, he told People that during the time he won’t be working, he’ll be spending time with kids.

Jimmy who has two daughters, Winnie, 11, and Frances, 9, shared, “I don't want [them] to go to school. I don't want them to meet other people. I don't want them to do anything. I just want them to hang out with us for the rest of their life.”

Back in 2014, Jimmy took over the talk show from Jay Leno. Before that he used to host Late Night with Jimmy Fallon from 2009 until 2014.

Pregnant Deepika Padukone reaches hospital for delivery

Pregnant Deepika Padukone reaches hospital for delivery

Declan Rice's poignant reason for not celebrating goal against Ireland

Declan Rice's poignant reason for not celebrating goal against Ireland
Selena Gomez, sister Gracie share heartfelt reunion ahead of ‘Emilia Pérez’ TIFF debut

Selena Gomez, sister Gracie share heartfelt reunion ahead of ‘Emilia Pérez’ TIFF debut
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker

Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker

Entertainment News

Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Selena Gomez, sister Gracie share heartfelt reunion ahead of ‘Emilia Pérez’ TIFF debut
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Taylor Swift's useful advice to Gracie Abrams REVEALED
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Taylor Swift violates MAJOR rule at Karen Elson’s NYC wedding
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Nicole Kidman eludes Best Actress award following tragic news
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Kylie Jenner reconciles with Jordyn Woods after five years feud over Tristan Thompson
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Taylor Swift to collaborate with Megan Thee Stallion?
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Kim Kardashian trolled for fueling romance rumors with Jude Bellingham
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Jennifer Lopez makes bombshell confession about Ben Affleck divorce: ‘I'm a bad picker’
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Selena Gomez's beau Benny Blanco is totally smitten with her: Here's the proof
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Matt LeBlanc ‘unrecognizable’ from putting on weight
Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker
Jennifer Aniston seeks ‘accomplished female stars’ for '9 to 5' remake