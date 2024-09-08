Joaquin Phoenix shares the most difficult part of playing Joker

Joaquin Phoenix has gotten candid about the major struggles of portraying a complex character Joker.
During a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Joaquin admitted that it took him months to perfect the character’s laugh.
“I didn’t think that I could do it,” he said, “I kind of practised alone but I asked Todd [Phillips, the film’s director] to come over and audition my laugh. I felt like I had to be able to do it on the spot and in front of somebody else. It was really uncomfortable. It took me a long time.”
Joaquin continued, “I thought of the movie as a commentary on humour in our PC culture. Somebody who was out of touch with the world, laughing at school at something horrible that has happened. How to explain that to the principal?
His movie was a huge hit that it bagged two Academy Awards, two Golden Globes and three BAFTA Awards
The sequel, Joker: Folie À Deux, is taking a very different approach as it’ll be a musical starring Lady Gaga.
Joker: Folie À Deux is released in UK cinemas on October 4th.