David Beckham takes ‘credit’ of wife Victoria Beckham’s genius idea

David Beckham confessed taking “all credit” of his wife Victoria Beckham’s genius “idea.”
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the former footballer posted a video clip of himself farming in the garden.
He captioned the post, “My Kale is doing well I can hear my east end mates going "He has changed" My wife said shorten the video down but obviously didn't listen so I'm sorry... My content used to be motorbike's & camping now it's Kale.”
David further wrote, “Honey & flowers for the house might have to get back on the road soon @victoriabeckham you're welcome for the flowers for the house.”
In an Instagram Story, he posted a picture of his apple tree being covered in a net.
Later on the Inter Miami CF co-owner clarified that it was his wife’s idea, saying, “my wife just shouted at me saying the nets were her idea and I just took all the credits (laughing emoji).”
His fans swarmed the comment section in no time to share their thoughts.
A fan wrote, “seems like you are ready for the world war 3 and whats coming up next.”
Another wrote, “the best garden tour ever, thanks david.”