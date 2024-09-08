Entertainment

David Beckham takes ‘credit’ of wife Victoria Beckham’s genius idea

David Beckham shows his gardening skills in a playful video

  • September 08, 2024


David Beckham confessed taking “all credit” of his wife Victoria Beckham’s genius “idea.”

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the former footballer posted a video clip of himself farming in the garden.

He captioned the post, “My Kale is doing well I can hear my east end mates going "He has changed" My wife said shorten the video down but obviously didn't listen so I'm sorry... My content used to be motorbike's & camping now it's Kale.”

David further wrote, “Honey & flowers for the house might have to get back on the road soon @victoriabeckham you're welcome for the flowers for the house.”

In an Instagram Story, he posted a picture of his apple tree being covered in a net.

Later on the Inter Miami CF co-owner clarified that it was his wife’s idea, saying, “my wife just shouted at me saying the nets were her idea and I just took all the credits (laughing emoji).”

His fans swarmed the comment section in no time to share their thoughts.

A fan wrote, “seems like you are ready for the world war 3 and whats coming up next.”

Another wrote, “the best garden tour ever, thanks david.”

