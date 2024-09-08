Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo's latest remark sparks speculation of subtle jab at Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo recently expressed his desire to score 1,000 goals before he retires

  • September 08, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo recently achieved the milestone of becoming the first man to score 900 career goal.

After the game, CR7 made a remark that some see as a response to his long-time rival, Lionel Messi.

As per Mirror, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, suggested that winning Euro 2016 with Portugal is "as significant as winning a World Cup."

Ronaldo scored this milestone goal during Portugal’s 2-1 win over Croatia in the Nations League on Thursday.

When asked about the possibility of playing in the 2026 World Cup, the Portuguese star commented, "Portugal winning Euros is equivalent to winning a World Cup. I’ve already won two trophies for Portugal that I really wanted. I'm not motivated by that. I'm motivated by enjoying football and the records come naturally."

After Ronaldo’s comment, many fans think that he indirectly took a dig at Messi, who won the World Cup with Argentina last year.

One fan hilariously commented, "Messi living rent free in his head."

Reflecting on his achievement, Ronaldo shared, "Only me, and the people around me know how difficult it is to work daily to be physically and psychologically well and reach goal 900. It's a unique milestone in my career and it was with a lot of emotion I celebrated that goal."

To note, in an interview with former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand on his new YouTube channel,  'UR Cristiano,' he expressed his desire to score 1,000 goals for both club and country before he retires.

