UK braces for colder weather and thundery showers next week

Britons should prepare for colder weather as an Arctic blast is expected to bring a sharp drop in temperatures next week.
With summer over, autumn's chill will be accompanied by cooler temperatures and more thundery showers.
As per Daily Mail, after a stormy night across the UK on Sunday, the Met Office forecasts that Arctic air will start moving in later this week.
Meteorologist Craig Snell explained that cooler air will begin arriving on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the first autumn chill of the season.
Daytime temperatures will be in the mid-teens, while nighttime temperatures could fall to single figures.
By Wednesday, temperatures might drop to 6°C in Scotland and 8°C in London, in contrast to the 20°C weather earlier this week.
However, Snell also warned that the weather will also be unsettled.
Snell noted, "After a very wet weekend for parts of southern and central UK we are expecting a brief colder spell of weather to move across the country during the middle of the week."
He further added, "This will be heralded by a spell of wet and windy weather on Tuesday, with the wettest and windiest weather across Scotland."
In addition to this, the Environment Agency has issued 18 flood alerts in England, particularly in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, and 10 alerts in Wales.