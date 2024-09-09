World

Biden Administration unveils plan to boost mental health coverage for Americans

Studies reveal that in 2020, less than half of the US adults with mental illness were able to access care

  • by Web Desk
  • September 09, 2024
Biden Administration unveils plan to boost mental health coverage for Americans
Biden Administration unveils plan to boost mental health coverage for Americans

As the US presidential election approaches, both the Democratic and Republican nominees are increasingly working to attract voters.

According to multiple outlets, the Biden Administration announced new regulations on Monday, September 9, designed to ensure that 175 million Americans with private health insurance can access affordable mental health care.

Studies reveal that in 2020, less than half of the US adults with mental illness were able to access care, and nearly 70 percent of children could not receive treatment.

The new rule, proposed last summer, aims to address these gaps by requiring health insurers to review which mental health providers are covered, how much they are paid, and how often prior authorizations are required or denied.

This may lead health plans to include more mental health providers in their networks. Most of these changes will take effect in 2026.

Currently, patients with private health plans pay an average of $1,500 per year out-of-pocket for mental health care, which is double what those without mental health conditions pay.

This discrepancy is often due to seeking care from out-of-network providers.

Lisa Gomez, Assistant Secretary at the U.S. Department of Labor, noted that finding a provider for mental health issues should not be more difficult than finding one for physical health issues. 

Generative AI boosts learning in software development courses, study finds

Generative AI boosts learning in software development courses, study finds
UK braces for colder weather and thundery showers next week

UK braces for colder weather and thundery showers next week
King Charles cuts down Prince Andrew’s ‘allowance’ to seek resolution

King Charles cuts down Prince Andrew’s ‘allowance’ to seek resolution
Can't Lose Weight? THESE 5 Myths Could Be the Culprit

Can't Lose Weight? THESE 5 Myths Could Be the Culprit

World News

Can't Lose Weight? THESE 5 Myths Could Be the Culprit
UK braces for colder weather and thundery showers next week
Can't Lose Weight? THESE 5 Myths Could Be the Culprit
Deadly Israeli airstrikes in Syria claim at least 16 lives
Can't Lose Weight? THESE 5 Myths Could Be the Culprit
Typhoon Yagi causes northern Vietnam bridge to collapse into Red River with vehicles
Can't Lose Weight? THESE 5 Myths Could Be the Culprit
Kolkata doctor assault case takes SHOCKING turn with new detail
Can't Lose Weight? THESE 5 Myths Could Be the Culprit
Venezuela's González vows to 'continue to fight' after seeking asylum in Spain
Can't Lose Weight? THESE 5 Myths Could Be the Culprit
Trump and Harris neck to neck in the polls ahead of first presidential debate
Can't Lose Weight? THESE 5 Myths Could Be the Culprit
Fugitive preacher Apollo Quiboloy arrested in Philippines after tense standoff
Can't Lose Weight? THESE 5 Myths Could Be the Culprit
Georgia school shooting: Suspect’s mother warned of 'extreme emergency’ earlier
Can't Lose Weight? THESE 5 Myths Could Be the Culprit
Greece to introduce new charge for cruise ship passengers to tackle overtourism
Can't Lose Weight? THESE 5 Myths Could Be the Culprit
Keir Starmer wants ‘deep reset’ in UK’s relations with Ireland
Can't Lose Weight? THESE 5 Myths Could Be the Culprit
Sudan war: UN official reports over 20,000 deaths
Can't Lose Weight? THESE 5 Myths Could Be the Culprit
Kamala Harris, Tim Walz gear up for key state tour ahead of November election