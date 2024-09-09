Selena Gomez reveals ‘secret’ unnoticed act amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ premiere

Selena Gomez is opening up about a “relatable habit” that she is “loving” lately!
The Only Murders in the Building actress, who has recently landed in Canada to attend the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, opened up about secretly taking a break from Instagram that went unnoticed by everyone.
In an interview with Vanity Fair published on Monday, September 9, it was told that even at the time when the conversation with the outlet took place, the singer was “taking a break” from the app, which she “had not announced to her fans,” and the act went completely “unnoticed” by her followers.
The Rare Beauty founder, who is known for her habit of announcing social media hiatus, however, can’t stay away from it for a long time and logs back in less than 24 hours.
“I learned not to say that anymore,” said Gomez of her habit to make her hiatus public.
She also said, “I’ve been loving it. I’ve been working out. I’ve been taking care of myself. It’s the first time I’ve had a break in a little bit. So, I feel good.”
Selena Gomez’s Emilia Pérez is set to premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.