Entertainment

‘Andrew Tate raped, strangled us’: women detail his abuse in frightful interview

Andrew Tate and brother Tristan Tate charged with various crimes related to exploiting women

  • by Web Desk
  • September 09, 2024
Andrew Tate and brother Tristan Tate charged with various crimes related to exploiting women
Andrew Tate and brother Tristan Tate charged with various crimes related to exploiting women

Andrew Tate allegedly “raped and strangled” at least five women, two of whom have shared their stories for the first time.

In a new BBC Panorama show, ladies from Britain gave first-hand accounts of the abuse they had been subjected to by the controversial social media influencer.

One undisclosed female recounted that she went out with him in 2013, and after a couple of dates, they headed toward his house.

She said, “He just looked up at the ceiling and said, ‘I’m just debating whether I should rape you or not.”

“Out of the blue he just grabbed me by the throat, smashed me to the back of the bed, strangling me extremely hard,” the woman added.

According to her, Andrew Tate sent her a string of very disturbing text messages as well as voice recordings about “rape and sexual violence.”

Another unnamed lady described a similar story, but it was even more bothering, and included her “passing out” from the social media personality strangling her.

Two girls have meanwhile alleged that they were “raped and strangled” by his younger brother, Tristan Tate, who also has millions of followers.

Both the siblings are currently facing human trafficking charges as well as a case related to them “forming an organized group to sexually exploit women” in Romania.

People who confided their experiences in BBC however are unrelated to this investigation. If found guilty, both Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate can be jailed for over 10 years.

Kate Middleton scores brand new triumph after beating cancer

Kate Middleton scores brand new triumph after beating cancer
Ananya Panday reveals hilarious WhatsApp group name with fellow Gen Z celebrities

Ananya Panday reveals hilarious WhatsApp group name with fellow Gen Z celebrities

Selena Gomez reveals ‘secret’ unnoticed act amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ premiere

Selena Gomez reveals ‘secret’ unnoticed act amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ premiere
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night

Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night

Entertainment News

Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
Selena Gomez reveals ‘secret’ unnoticed act amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ premiere
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
Kim Kardashian reveals SURPRISING encounter with Madonna as a kid
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ final trailer gives us plenty to smile about
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
Bruce Willis unrecognizable on rare outing while battling dementia, aphasia
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
5 Taylor Swift's sassy lyrics of all time to caption your next selfie
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
Selena Gomez shares 'exciting' plans on having Benny Blanco babies
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
Angelina Jolie gets standing ovation from injured son Pax at TIFF
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's whirlwind romance continues with dreamy NYC date night
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
Angelina Jolie's son Pax conquers red carpet after terrifying crash
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s PDA at US Open sparks criticism: ‘CRINGE’
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
Robert De Niro extends supports to Kamala Harris in fiery live stream