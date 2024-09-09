‘Andrew Tate raped, strangled us’: women detail his abuse in frightful interview

Andrew Tate allegedly “raped and strangled” at least five women, two of whom have shared their stories for the first time.
In a new BBC Panorama show, ladies from Britain gave first-hand accounts of the abuse they had been subjected to by the controversial social media influencer.
One undisclosed female recounted that she went out with him in 2013, and after a couple of dates, they headed toward his house.
She said, “He just looked up at the ceiling and said, ‘I’m just debating whether I should rape you or not.”
“Out of the blue he just grabbed me by the throat, smashed me to the back of the bed, strangling me extremely hard,” the woman added.
According to her, Andrew Tate sent her a string of very disturbing text messages as well as voice recordings about “rape and sexual violence.”
Another unnamed lady described a similar story, but it was even more bothering, and included her “passing out” from the social media personality strangling her.
Two girls have meanwhile alleged that they were “raped and strangled” by his younger brother, Tristan Tate, who also has millions of followers.
Both the siblings are currently facing human trafficking charges as well as a case related to them “forming an organized group to sexually exploit women” in Romania.
People who confided their experiences in BBC however are unrelated to this investigation. If found guilty, both Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate can be jailed for over 10 years.