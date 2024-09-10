Taylor Fritz admits Carlos, Novak's exits made US Open more accessible

US Open runner-up Taylor Fritz became brutally honest in the post-match conference.
According to Tennis World, the 21-year-old who lost finals to Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner admitted that he felt that he ‘let down a lot of people’ as he knew that his country was looking at him to end the 21-year-old drought of men’s single Grand Slam titles.
Fritz admitted, “Right now I'm quite disappointed with how things went on the court, the way I played, how I hit certain balls. I'm not saying that would have made a difference. I would have liked to play better; give myself a better chance.”
He further added, “I feel like the Americans have wanted a men's champion for a long time; I'm very sad with the way I played. It's like I let people down.”
Moreover, when asked about reaching into the finals without facing 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic, he said, “Obviously Carlos and Novak and some people lost early on in the tournament, so it really opened up the draw a lot. You can only beat who's in front of you.”
Eight-time ATP champion thinks it is not necessary to play ‘unbelievable’ to go ‘deep in tournaments’ referring to Novak and Carlos losing.
Fritz is optimistic that he will soon become the first American Grand Slam winner since former world No. 1 Roddick, as he believes that ‘if I do it once, I can do it again.’