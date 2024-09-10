Sports

Taylor Fritz admits Carlos, Novak's exits made US Open more accessible

  by Web Desk
  • September 10, 2024
US Open runner-up Taylor Fritz became brutally honest in the post-match conference.

According to Tennis World, the 21-year-old who lost finals to Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner admitted that he felt that he ‘let down a lot of people’ as he knew that his country was looking at him to end the 21-year-old drought of men’s single Grand Slam titles.

Fritz admitted, “Right now I'm quite disappointed with how things went on the court, the way I played, how I hit certain balls. I'm not saying that would have made a difference. I would have liked to play better; give myself a better chance.”

He further added, “I feel like the Americans have wanted a men's champion for a long time; I'm very sad with the way I played. It's like I let people down.”

Moreover, when asked about reaching into the finals without facing 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic, he said, “Obviously Carlos and Novak and some people lost early on in the tournament, so it really opened up the draw a lot. You can only beat who's in front of you.”

Eight-time ATP champion thinks it is not necessary to play ‘unbelievable’ to go ‘deep in tournaments’ referring to Novak and Carlos losing.

Fritz is optimistic that he will soon become the first American Grand Slam winner since former world No. 1 Roddick, as he believes that ‘if I do it once, I can do it again.’

Sports News

Derrick Brown's meniscus injury adds another setback for struggling Panthers
Andy Murray opens up about life after retirement
Cristiano Ronaldo overjoyed as Portugal beats Scotland in Nations League showdown
Aryna Sabalenka tops Jessica Pegula in electrifying US open final
Jannik Sinner outshines Taylor Fritz for maiden US Open crown
Cristiano Ronaldo's latest remark sparks speculation of subtle jab at Lionel Messi
Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir retires from GB competition
New York Mets’ Jose Quintana’s THIS milestone leads to 9th straight win
Robert Martinez claims Portugal’s strength lies beyond Cristiano Ronaldo’s star power
England’s all-rounder Moeen Ali announces retirement from international cricket
Declan Rice's poignant reason for not celebrating goal against Ireland
Christian Horner breaks silence on Max Verstappen’s performance