Selena Gomez talks on struggles of Spanish-speaking role in 'Emilia Pérez'

The 'Single Soon' singer confirmed she's never acted in Spanish before

  • by Web Desk
  • September 10, 2024
Selena Gomez has opened up about her nerves while stepping into her first Spanish-speaking role in the upcoming film Emilia Pérez.

While conversing at a Q&A following its Toronto Film Festival screening on Monday, September 9, the Only Murders In The Building star revealed why the film, which marks her first Spanish-speaking role, means a lot to her.

"It was actually really interesting because I ultimately ended up getting to develop a character who is very similar to myself," said Gomez.

"And actually, I believe a lot of Latinx communities in America. I think it's also everywhere. But I, I'm just really, I'm really glad that we were able to make her Latin American because that's who I am," continued Gomez.

She added, "I can understand when anyone has a conversation but do not ask me to answer," she said. "And I, I'm really grateful though that we were able to pull that off."

The Calm Down singer who also sings in the film confirmed she's never acted in Spanish before and admitted, "I was so nervous."

She portrays Jessi Del Monte, the drug cartel head Emilia Pérez's (Karla Sofía Gascón) wife, who attempts to fake her death. Gomez is now having a romantic relationship with Benny Blanco.

Emilia Pérez will release in theaters on November 1, and then it will streamed on Netflix Nov. 13.

