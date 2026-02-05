Emma Stone finally addresses her social media hiatus: 'Too afraid'

Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Entertainment

Emma Stone finally lifted the lid on her absence on Instagram.

The 37-year-old actress in a new interview with Rolling Stone, was asked about the possibilities she could do with her domain name after she revealed that she attempted to purchase and obtain a domain to make a website with her real name.

To which, the Bugonia star responded, "One hundred percent no."

The Oscar winning actress went on to say, "That's why I don't even have Instagram."

The La La Land performer explained, "I'm too afraid of my own mental health to be engaged in that way, and that's why I'm such a lurker and love following other people's stuff."

Elsewhere in the interview, Stone shared that when she was younger, she was "very into building kind of prototypical sites".

"I was really into that," the Eddington actress said before recalling how she once "built a presentation for class" as a child.

Stone said, "I also remember the LiveJournal time, and I was such a blog reader for so long.

"It was like my favorite thing, and so now I'm truly one of the Substack freaks. I'm spending a lot of money on Substack.

On professional front, Emma Stone will star in the Disney project, Cruella 2.

Moreover, she is also producing and starring in a movie directed by Dave McCary.

