Finneas steps in to defend Billie Eilish after Grammy speech backlash

Billie Eilish criticised US immigration enforcement in her Grammys victory speech

Finneas has come to sister Billie Eilish’s defense following backlash over her Grammy Awards speech.

Following, the Birds Of A Feather singer won Song of the Year for Wildflower, and in her winning speech Eilish criticise US immigration enforcement, stating, “No one is illegal on stolen land.”Our voices really do matter, and the people matter, and f**k ICE.” 

She concluded her speech, “Our voices really do matter, and the people matter, and f**k ICE.”

Her stern speech ignited a backlash from the critics.

Amid the criticism, Finneas took to Instagram Thread, addressed critics directly, writing, “Seeing a lot of very powerful old white men outraged about what my 24-year-old sister said during her acceptance speech. We can literally see your names in the Epstein files.”

Notably, Eilish’s comments came amid a broader moment at the ceremony, with several artists using their platforms to address social and political issues.

Bad Bunny also made waves after winning Best Música Urbana Album, declaring “ICE out” and urging audiences to choose love over hate.

After the Grammys moment USA Today published an opinion article titled “PSA to celebs: Stick to performing, stay away from politics” by Ingrid Jacques.

Eilish and Bad Bunny both hit with criticism for their political view

Finneas responded in the comment section, “You just can’t do both. You can’t say it doesn’t matter what musicians or celebrities say or think but then talk about it for days. You’re out here making it matter. I’ll keep speaking up especially if it keeps bothering you.”

