  By Salima Bhutto
Timothée Chalamet ignores Paris 'cheating' drama with interesting post

Timothée Chalamet seemingly ignored rumoured “cheating” drama in Paris with an interesting post.

The 30-year-old actor took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 5, and shared a carousel of pictures.

In one picture, the French-American actor could be seen posing in front of camera donning a black jacket and pants.

In another snap, Chalamet shared a picture with a friend showing a middle finger.

Moreover, his post also included two snaps from London Critics Circle Film Award.

The Little Women actor's post comes a day after the Dune actor become the subject of viral cheating rumours.

During his recent trip to Paris, he was caught being snapped with French-Romanian actress Anamaria Vartolomei in a hotel lobby.

Reports from News.Az noted that the Wonka star, is dating Kylie Jenner, was reportedly in the French capital to promote his Oscar-nominated movie, Marty Supreme.

Neither Timothée Chalamet nor Kylie Jenner has publicly commented on the latest speculation.

On the professional front, the actor is set to reprise his role in Dune: Part Three, who will star along Zendaya.

The upcoming movie, which also stars Robert Pattinson, Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson and Jason Momoa, is set to be released on December 18, 2026.

