Taylor Swift fans get first look as Opalite music video drops this week

Taylor Swift’s much-anticipated Opalite music video is dropping this week, giving fans a first look at her latest visual.
The Life of A Showgirl singer delighted her fans as she posted a countdown on her website to the Opalite music video.
Her site revealed that the visual will be exclusively made available on Apple Music and Spotify Premium on Friday,
The video will be available exclusively on streaming services from February 6 at 8 a.m. ET until February 8 at 8 a.m. ET, when it will be released on YouTube.
A new blue pearlescent Opalite vinyl is available for preorder on her website through February 6 at 7 p.m. ET, or until stock runs out.
Notably, Opalite is the second single from The Life of a Showgirl and previously debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.
The song has remained on the charts for 17 consecutive weeks, currently holding the No. 10 spot.
Swift released her twelfth studio album in October and sold 2.7 million copies on release day and later eclipsing Adele’s 25 for the most consumption in Billboard 200 history.
The album’s first single, The Fate of Ophelia, debuted with a music video during The Official Release Party of a Showgirl and became her 13th No. 1 on the Hot 100, spending 10 non-consecutive weeks at the top.