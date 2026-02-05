Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Taylor Swift fans get first look as Opalite music video drops this week

'The Life of A Showgirl' singer delighted her fans as she posted a countdown on her website to the 'Opalite'

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Taylor Swift fans get first look as Opalite music video drops this week
Taylor Swift fans get first look as Opalite music video drops this week

Taylor Swift’s much-anticipated Opalite music video is dropping this week, giving fans a first look at her latest visual.

The Life of A Showgirl singer delighted her fans as she posted a countdown on her website to the Opalite music video.

Her site revealed that the visual will be exclusively made available on Apple Music and Spotify Premium on Friday,

The video will be available exclusively on streaming services from February 6 at 8 a.m. ET until February 8 at 8 a.m. ET, when it will be released on YouTube.

A new blue pearlescent Opalite vinyl is available for preorder on her website through February 6 at 7 p.m. ET, or until stock runs out.

Notably, Opalite is the second single from The Life of a Showgirl and previously debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song has remained on the charts for 17 consecutive weeks, currently holding the No. 10 spot.

Swift released her twelfth studio album in October and sold 2.7 million copies on release day and later eclipsing Adele’s 25 for the most consumption in Billboard 200 history.

The album’s first single, The Fate of Ophelia, debuted with a music video during The Official Release Party of a Showgirl and became her 13th No. 1 on the Hot 100, spending 10 non-consecutive weeks at the top.

Chappell Roan's Grammy look controversy: Real twist behind her bold move exposed
Chappell Roan's Grammy look controversy: Real twist behind her bold move exposed
Channing Tatum posts shocking snaps of separated shoulder surgery
Channing Tatum posts shocking snaps of separated shoulder surgery
Brooklyn Beckham drops another bombshell against father David amid family feud
Brooklyn Beckham drops another bombshell against father David amid family feud
Nick Jonas recalls ‘frightening’ daughter birth experience: ‘Fought every day’
Nick Jonas recalls ‘frightening’ daughter birth experience: ‘Fought every day’
A$AP Rocky makes clever response on marriage question about Rihanna
A$AP Rocky makes clever response on marriage question about Rihanna
Jennifer Garner recalls shocking on-set moment during her film 'The Kingdom'
Jennifer Garner recalls shocking on-set moment during her film 'The Kingdom'
Zayn Malik finally announces his highly-anticipated studio album 'KONNAKOL'
Zayn Malik finally announces his highly-anticipated studio album 'KONNAKOL'
Timothée Chalamet appears in Epstein files after donating film fee to charity
Timothée Chalamet appears in Epstein files after donating film fee to charity
Real reason internet thinks D4vd's close pals are stepping back amid death probe
Real reason internet thinks D4vd's close pals are stepping back amid death probe
Why did Netflix artist Gabriel Basso delete Instagram over Everest photo?
Why did Netflix artist Gabriel Basso delete Instagram over Everest photo?
Channing Tatum rushed to emergency after uploading alarming health update
Channing Tatum rushed to emergency after uploading alarming health update
BLACKPINK's Rosé breaks silence as Bruno Mars unfollows her after Grammy snub
BLACKPINK's Rosé breaks silence as Bruno Mars unfollows her after Grammy snub

Popular News

Meghan Markle shares 'sweet surprise' after Kate Middleton’s emotional message

Meghan Markle shares 'sweet surprise' after Kate Middleton’s emotional message
2 hours ago
Winter Olympics 2026: Opening ceremony, venues and key events

Winter Olympics 2026: Opening ceremony, venues and key events

an hour ago
Savannah Guthrie shares tearful plea for mother’s abductors: ‘Ready to talk’

Savannah Guthrie shares tearful plea for mother’s abductors: ‘Ready to talk’
4 hours ago