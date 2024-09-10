Kim Kardashian flaunts hour-glass figure in bodycon dress at star-studded event

Kim Kardashian has grabbed the attention as she became the spotlight at a star-studded charity dinner amid NYFW.
The Kardashians starlet graced the red carpet event for the Kering Foundation's third annual Caring for Women Dinner on n Monday, September 9, at N.Y.C. event space The Pool.
Kim chose to show her hourglass figure in a form-fitting, midi-length dress with an ivory fabric that mimicked the illusion of water dripping.
Her attire looked fancier as its fabric also had details of ruching around her waist and on her bodice that extended to the thick dress straps and scoop neckline.
Kim added colour to her blend dress by pairing it with black pointed pumps.
To enhance the beauty she wore a rosy pink blush, matte nude lipgloss, and a soft, bronzed eyeshadow with a hint of pink, and she chose to leave her long dark locks in a wet hair look with loose waves.
Kim Kardashian was accompanied by co-hosts Salma Hayek Pinault and her husband François-Henri Pinault, Carmelo Anthony, Naomi Watts, Donatella Versace and Priyanka Chopra, plus Matthew and Camila Alves McConaughey.
Moreover, in a guest list luminaries from Hollywood included Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Jessica Chastain, Julianne Moore, Viola Davis, Karlie Kloss, Dakota Johnson, Julia Garner, Ricky Martin, Linda Evangelista, Solange Knowles and Dixie D'Amelio Lindsay Lohan, Alessandra Ambrosio.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, as well as engaged couple Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez were also among the guest list.