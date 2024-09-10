Royal

Prince Harry gives new tension to Royals after Kate's cancer recovery

  • by Web Desk
  • September 10, 2024
On the joyous occasion of Kate Middleton’s cancer recovery, the Duke of Sussex has concerned the Royals with a new tension!

Prince Harry, who has been spending his life in the US with wife Meghan Markle and children since stepping down from his royal duties in 2020, is now eligible to get his hands on the US green card.

However, this move by the prince can pose a great threat to the royals, warned tax expert Clayton Cartwright.

Harry, who is now on the A-1 visa, which is for the diplomats, and the Royal Family “wants him to star on the A-1,” said Cartwright to the Mail.

"I think they have common ground wanting him to stay on an A-1. If he's consulted tax advisers then he will be staying on an A-1. The A-1 is his golden ticket. If he's on an A-1 he can sit here (in the US) forever. The US would not care,” added the tax expert.

But the main concern is that is the Spare author applies for the US citizenship, he will have to pay income tax in the states, which means that the prince would also have to reveal the Royal Family’s finances to the US government. This is the reason why Royals want Harry to stay on the A-1 visa.

"The US has a foreign policy interest in avoiding US tax residency for diplomats," he noted, highlighting that this practice is beneficial for diplomatic relations.

Cartwright also added, “It keeps things private to Great Britain, not just the foreign assets Prince Harry owns, but also other assets of the Royal Family on which he is listed.”

