Ben Stokes and Zak Crawley return as England finalizes Pakistan tour squad

England excludes Dan Lawrence and adds newcomers Jordan Cox and Brydon Carse to a 17-man team

  by Web Desk
  September 10, 2024
England has excluded batter Dan Lawrence from their squad for the Pakistan tour.

As per BBC Sports, newcomers Jordan Cox and Brydon Carse have been included in a 17-man team.

Captain Ben Stokes returns for the three-Test series in October after missing the 2-1 win over Sri Lanka due to a hamstring injury.

While, opener Zak Crawley also comes back after being sidelined with a broken finger.

Lawrence, who had the opportunity to open in Crawley’s absence, only managed a highest score of 35 in a difficult innings during the final Test, which England lost.

Furthermore, venue plans are still uncertain as Karachi might be unavailable due to construction, and a revised schedule is expected soon.

The series could be moved to the UAE, but it’s now likely to be held entirely in Pakistan, possibly with two Tests in Rawalpindi.

In their last visit to Pakistan in 2022, England achieved a 3-0 clean sweep, the first by a visiting team in Pakistan.

England squad for Test series against Pakistan: 

Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

