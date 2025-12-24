Cristiano Ronaldo chases 1,000 goals as Martinez shares his view

Roberto Martinez has shared his opinion on whether Cristiano Ronaldo can achieve the ambitious milestone of scoring 1,000 career goals.
Ronaldo, who is preparing himself for the 2026 World Cup, which will likely be his last is aiming to make history by becoming the only footballer to reach 1,000 career goals, needing 45 more to achieve the milestone.
The 40-year-old players has already extended his career with the Saudi club which will kept him playing until 2027.
In an interview with Marca, the coach said, "He's at a very good point in his career. And he's achieved it because he lives in the moment. When he talks about his goals, he avoids long-term thinking: reaching 1,000 games, playing a certain number of matches."
Martinez shared, "His secret is being the best he can be today and enjoying each day. So, the number will be a consequence of the day he decides to retire. I don't think it's a goal."
He further highlighted that scoring 25 goals in 30 games as a striker shows how much the player contributes on the field and positively impacts the team.
"We're talking about a player who started out as a very skillful winger and is now more of a target man inside the box. We definitely see it: Cristiano influences the opposition," the manager added.
The 2026 World Cup will run from June 11, 2026 to July 19, 2026 which promises to be the biggest ever with 48 teams competing instead of usual 32.