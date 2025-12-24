Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo chases 1,000 goals as Martinez shares his view

The Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing himself for the 2026 World Cup

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Cristiano Ronaldo chases 1,000 goals as Martinez shares his view
Cristiano Ronaldo chases 1,000 goals as Martinez shares his view

Roberto Martinez has shared his opinion on whether Cristiano Ronaldo can achieve the ambitious milestone of scoring 1,000 career goals.

Ronaldo, who is preparing himself for the 2026 World Cup, which will likely be his last is aiming to make history by becoming the only footballer to reach 1,000 career goals, needing 45 more to achieve the milestone.

The 40-year-old players has already extended his career with the Saudi club which will kept him playing until 2027.

In an interview with Marca, the coach said, "He's at a very good point in his career. And he's achieved it because he lives in the moment. When he talks about his goals, he avoids long-term thinking: reaching 1,000 games, playing a certain number of matches."

Martinez shared, "His secret is being the best he can be today and enjoying each day. So, the number will be a consequence of the day he decides to retire. I don't think it's a goal."

He further highlighted that scoring 25 goals in 30 games as a striker shows how much the player contributes on the field and positively impacts the team.

"We're talking about a player who started out as a very skillful winger and is now more of a target man inside the box. We definitely see it: Cristiano influences the opposition," the manager added.

The 2026 World Cup will run from June 11, 2026 to July 19, 2026 which promises to be the biggest ever with 48 teams competing instead of usual 32.

Call of Duty to release on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026: Report

Call of Duty to release on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026: Report
Jake Paul struggles to speak after jaw-breaking knockout loss to Joshua

Jake Paul struggles to speak after jaw-breaking knockout loss to Joshua
Chiefs coach Andy Reid speaks out about Travis Kelce's retirement rumours

Chiefs coach Andy Reid speaks out about Travis Kelce's retirement rumours

Serena Williams pens emotional post for sister Venus Williams after wedding

Serena Williams pens emotional post for sister Venus Williams after wedding
Venus Williams shares breathtaking wedding week looks with Andrea Preti

Venus Williams shares breathtaking wedding week looks with Andrea Preti
Chelsea join five-club race to sign Antoine Semenyo

Chelsea join five-club race to sign Antoine Semenyo
Bet365 CEO Denise Coates earns £280m, remains UK’s highest-paid executive

Bet365 CEO Denise Coates earns £280m, remains UK’s highest-paid executive
Max Verstappen slams F1 rules after missing out on fifth world champion title

Max Verstappen slams F1 rules after missing out on fifth world champion title
Sinner wishes fans Merry Christmas, flexing muscles in pre-season training

Sinner wishes fans Merry Christmas, flexing muscles in pre-season training
Ronaldo makes luxury investment in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea destination

Ronaldo makes luxury investment in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea destination

‘Call Of Duty’ co-creator Vince Zampella killed in tragic car crash

‘Call Of Duty’ co-creator Vince Zampella killed in tragic car crash
Neymar undergoes successful knee surgery following key victory over Cruzeiro

Neymar undergoes successful knee surgery following key victory over Cruzeiro

Popular News

Jennifer Lopez fulfils former step-mom's role for ex-Ben Affleck's son

Jennifer Lopez fulfils former step-mom's role for ex-Ben Affleck's son

7 minutes ago
Pat Finn, 'The Middle', 'Friends' actor dies at 60 after cancer battle

Pat Finn, 'The Middle', 'Friends' actor dies at 60 after cancer battle
17 minutes ago
Kylie Kelce reveals rare insight into Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce relationship

Kylie Kelce reveals rare insight into Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce relationship
53 minutes ago