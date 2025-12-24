Angel Reese gives fans 'exclusive' look at her Barbie-themed Mercedes

Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Chicago Sky star Angel Reese treated fans to a first look at her customized bubblegum-pink ride

  • By Fatima Nadeem
WNBA star Angel Reese, nicknamed “Bayou Barbie” gave fans a sneak peek inside her bubblegum-pink, dreamy Barbie-themed Mercedes interior.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Reese treated fans to a first look at her customized ride featuring quilted pink seats, matching door panels and a star-lit ceiling that transformed the interior into a dreamy night sky.

Reese shared her excitement in a caption, humorously saying “Santa came early. I'M OBSESSEDDD WTF."

She also took a selfie while sitting in the passenger seat of a car, wearing a white crewneck top with a blue-gray patterned jacket over it.

On the other hand, Chicago Sky star recently announced big update after her second season in the WNBA

Even thought the 2026 WNBA season is uncertain due to ongoing contract negotiations, Reese has made it clear that she intends to continue playing with the Chicago Sky next season.

Reese, from USA Basketball training camp said, "I'm under contract, so yes, I plan on returning to the Sky," as per ESPN.

She added,  "[I'm] continuing to talk to [coach] Tyler [Marsh] and building that relationship with [general manager] Jeff [Pagliocca] and Tyler."

The two-time All-Star was given a half-game suspension on September 7 for criticizing the team publicly and then missed the final two games because of a back injury.

