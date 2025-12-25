Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Jake Paul's mom praises Anthony Joshua despite son's jaw-breaking knockout

Jake Paul’s mother Pam Stepnick shared a surprising praise for Antony Joshua despite his son’s jaw-breaking knockout in Miami fight.

According to The Mirror, Stepnick praised Joshua for apologising to her personally after his victory over the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

It took Joshua six rounds to stop his opponent, who was taken to hospital with a broken jaw after December 19, fight at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

In footage after the fight, Joshua can be seen approaching Stepnick and sharing some words. He describes his beaten opponent as a "strong guy," while reminding his opponent's mother that he two has been knocked down in the ring.

Stepnick said on the Impaulsive podcast, “Even Anthony Joshua had some class and apologised to me, essentially. He worked his way through the crowd and came up to me and said: 'Mom, just know it's just boxing. It's just the fight game.’”

She was less forgiving towards promoter Eddie Hearn, though. "As a mom, my aggression comes out too," she said. "I wanted to get in that ring and punch Eddie Hearn, for instance... because I don't like his smug face. Jake's over there struggling and he's sitting over there smiling like the cat who swallowed the canary. Guess what? Did he f***ing get in the ring?”

The fight was Joshua's first since his defeat at the hands of Daniel Dubois in 2024 and left the 36-year-old with a 29-4 career record. Despite that, the Brit's new trainer Iegor Golub doesn't believe he's ready to take on Tyson Fury just yet.

