Lionel Messi surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo in surprising new ranking

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi has added another milestone to his glittering career!
The Argentine icon has been crowned the best athlete of the 21sth century by Le Journal de Quebec for his outstanding achievements and awards.
He even surpassed his rival Cristiano Ronaldo, along with several other major athletes including NFL star Tom Brady.
The list, which features stars from a wide range of sports recognized the 25 most influential athletes globally.
Brady, a seven-time NFL champion, is in second place, and Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympic athlete with 28 medals, is in third.
Other top athletes mentioned include tennis star Serena Williams, sprinter Usain Bolt and basketball player LeBron James.
Ronaldo, often seen as a legendary footballer, surprisingly ranks tenth behind other sports icon like tennis player Novak Djokovic, gymnast Simone Biles and basketball legend Kobe Bryant.
Here's the complete list of the 25 most influential athletes:
1. Lionel Messi (Soccer-Argentina)
2. Tom Brady (NFL-United States)
3. Michael Phelps (Swimming-United States)
4. Serena Williams (Tennis-United States)
5. Usain Bolt (Athletics-Jamaica)
6. LeBron James (Basketball-United States)
7. Novak Djokovic (Tennis-Serbia)
8. Simone Biles (Gymnastics-United States)
9. Kobe Bryant (Basketball-United States)
10. Cristiano Ronaldo (Soccer-Portugal)
11. Tiger Woods (Golf-United States)
12. Roger Federer (Tennis-Switzerland)
13. Rafael Nadal (Tennis-Spain)
14. Stephen Curry (Basketball-United States)
15. Lewis Hamilton (Formula 1-United Kingdom)
16. Katie Ledecky (Swimming-United States)
17. Floyd Mayweather (Boxing-United States)
18. Sydney Crosby (Hockey-Canada)
19. Mikaël Kingsbury (Freestyle Skiing-Canada)
20. Michael Schumacher (Formula 1-Germany)
21. Shohei Ohtani (Baseball-Japan)
22. Mikaela Shiffrin (Skiing-United States)
23. Patrick Mahomes (NFL-United States)
24. Alexander Ovechkin (Hockey-Russia)
25. Marta Vieira da Silva (Soccer-Brazil)