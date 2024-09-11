Taylor Swift backs Kamala Harris in 2024 presidential election race

Taylor Swift has stepped forward to show her support for Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election race.
The Lover crooner took to her Instagram account on Tuesday after Harris and former President Donald Trump’s presidential debate, which aired on Tuesday, September 10, confirming her stance.
Swift wrote, “Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most.”
She added, “As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.”
The Fortnight singer continued, “Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”
Swift then put her endorsement for Harris on the record, noting, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election.”
She explained further, “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”
Swift encouraged first-time voters to register to vote after going into further depth about how she had "done her research" before making her decision.
She then signed her post off, “With love and hope, Taylor Swift Childless Cat Lady.”
Notably, Harris, 59, will compete against former President Trump, after Joe Biden dropped out of the race.