Hailey Bieber pokes fun at headline focusing on Justin over her success

Hailey Bieber has shared a humorous reaction to a headline about her acceptance speech at the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards.
Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, the Rhode founder reshared a post by Entertainment Tonight to poke fun at their headline about her.
"I want to thank my husband for supporting this dream of mine from the beginning and for always cheering me on - HAILEY BIEBER,” the headline read.
Hailey reshared the post with a witty caption, "Might as well have made the headline: Hailey thanks her husband in a speech she made while receiving an award for her own company that she built but we would rather acknowledge that she mentioned her husband instead of celebrate her accomplishment.”
She added a casual "Hehe" at the end, poking fun at the way the news was presented.
On Thursday, April 24, the model shouted out her husband while accepting the Beauty Innovator Award for her brand, Rhode.
Hailey closed out her acceptance speech saying, "I want to thank my husband for supporting this dream of mine from the beginning and for always cheering me on. Thank you."
Hailey Bieber’s Rhode:
Hailey Bieber founded a beauty brand called Rhode in 2022, which quickly became a viral sensation due to products like the Peptide Glazing Fluid and the Peptide Lip Treatment.
Rhode's success has turned Hailey Bieber into a renowned entrepreneur, even landing her a coveted spot on Forbes' prestigious 30 Under 30 list.