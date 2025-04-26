'Coronation Street' star Philip Lowrie passes away at 88

Philip Lowrie appeared in 673 episodes of 'Coronation Street' over the years, with his last appearance in 2014

Coronation Street star Philip Lowrie passes away at 88
Coronation Street star Philip Lowrie has passed away at the age of 88.

The legendary actor, who appeared the ITV soap as Dennis Tanner, has left the world saddened on Friday, as per his publicist.

"My client and very dear friend, Philip Lowrie, the beloved actor renowned for his role as Dennis Tanner on Coronation Street, passed away yesterday at 88," his publicist, Mario Renzullo, said in the statement.

He further added, "His death marks the end of an era for the world’s longest-running soap, where he became a cornerstone of its storytelling."

The Cheshire born star appeared in 673 episodes of the soap over the years, with his last appearance being in 2014.

Philip Lowrie’s Guinness World Record for the longest gap between TV appearances:

Philip Lowrie was awarded Guinness World Record for the longest gap between TV appearances as the same character on one show.

He was one of the original cast members when the soap started in 1960, and returned to continue his romance with Rita decades later in 2011.

“I've always been proud to have been a member of the original cast of Coronation Street,” he gushed at the time.

Lowrie further added, “Now I'm doubly proud to be honoured in the Guinness World Records book.”

Tributes have been flooding in for the star by fans on social media.

