Taylor Swift's ex Joe Jonas responds to her revenge track years after split

Taylor Swift's ex Joe Jonas has finally responded to her revenge track, Mr. Perfectly Fine, nearly 17 years after their split!
The Cake by the Ocean singer took to his TikTok account earlier this week to post a candid video of himself.
In the 15-second reel, Jonas could be seen strolling the streets of London as he donned a gray suit, with a soundbite discussing his social media presence playing in the background.
Soon after he posted the video, a fan rushed to the comment section to pen, "so dignified in his well pressed suit," which are lyrics from Swift's 2021 song.
The revenge track, which is speculated to have been about Jonas and swift's split, is a Vault track on her Fearless (Taylor's Version) album.
Responding to the comment, Jonas simply wrote, "Thanks for noticing"- leaving fans to wonder if he intentionally acknowledged the reference.
Not long after Jonas' cryptic comment to the Lover singer's lyrics, Swifties took to X to discuss his response, with some questioning whether he knew the reference.
"I'd die if he actually knew the reference," one wrote.
While another penned, "He probably doesn't even know that's from Mr. perfectly fine."
"Do we think he gets the reference? He often forgets his OWN song lyrics LMAOOO," the third added.
The fourth wrote, "HELP THE WAY HE THINKS IT'S A GOOD THING."
Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas relationship:
Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas briefly dated each other in 2008 and broke up only months later.
However, their short fling made headlines when Swift publicly addressed their split on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she shared how Jonas broke up with her in a 25-second phone call.
Despite their tumultuous past, marked by pointed breakup songs about each other, the two have seemingly put their differences aside and developed a friendship in recent years.