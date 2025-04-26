Ryan Reynolds gets candid about father's struggle with Parkinson's disease

Ryan Reynolds has opened up about his father's battle with Parkinson's disease.
On Friday, April 25, the Free Guy actor attended the Acadia Pharmaceutical's panel for Parkinson's Awareness Month in New York City.
During the panel, Ryan made vulnerable admission about witnessing his father James Chester, experiencing the neurological disorder for two decades, till he passed away in 2015.
"A man with four children, working class, dealing with a disease that is degenerative and something that will one-day render him physically unable to take care of himself or others, that is going to have a profound effect on the psyche."
The father-of-four noted how his dad, like many other patients, dealt with delusions and hallucinations.
Ryan continued, "He was a proud man, probably said the word Parkinson's twice in his whole life. So he certainly wasn't going to talk about some of the psychological effects it was having on him. "
While discussing the toll, taking care of the patients can have on the caregivers, the IF actor revealed, "There is a real kind of caregiver fatigue, It's very hard being the person. My mom was that person. She was the primary caregiver for my father."
What is Parkinson's disease
Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurological disorder that majorly affects body’s movement, causing symptoms including stiffness, tremors and slowness of movement.
It can be cause by neurotransmitter imbalance, genetics and age.