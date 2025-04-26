Michelle Williams’ former co-star Sophie Nyweide remembered after sudden death

Michelle Williams' former star Sophie Nyweide was remembered for their deep compassion and dedication to helping others struggling with drug addiction.
She was devoted to helping other people dealing with drug addiction as her friend claims.
Eden Herlihy first crossed paths with the former Hollywood star at a clinic in Utah called Elevations.
The clinic helps kids with anxiety, depression, bullying, and other issues.
Eden admitted that she was immediately left in law after knowing how kind and welcoming ophie Nyweide was to her and others.
She revealed that Nyweide wasn't judgmental like other girls in the program.
Eden shares that Sophie carried this spirit throughout her life, continually reaching out to support those facing struggles with drugs, bullying, and other challenges.
Sophie’s friend who dated her for a time, told TMZ that her late friend wasn't able to overcome her own disease.
Eden used the word disease to describe the addiction, admitting that they used drugs together on several occasions.
She claimed that they have seen friends die of the disease, but she never thought Nyweide would be among them because she was strong.
Sophie Nyweide death:
Sophie Nyweide was found dead just after 4.50 a.m. on April 14 in a wooded area near Park Street in Bennington, Vermont.
She was known for her roles in Mammoth alongside Michelle Williams and An Invisible Sign with Jessica Alba,