Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively pack on PDA for first time since legal woes

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are finally getting back to their public life six month after their legal troubles began!

The Hollywood power couple packed on PDA as they cheered on Reynolds' football team, Wrexham AFC, to a 3-0 win over Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Despite facing a tumultuous six months due to Lively's highly publicized legal battle with her co-star Justin Baldoni, the couple's spirits were high as they watched their team triumph.

The lovebirds could be seen cuddling and cheering in the stands during the match as they cut a casual figure.

In one photo, obtained by Page Six, Reynolds gave Lively a kiss on the forehead as she wrapped her hands around his waist.

Meanwhile, another showed Lively planting a big kiss on Reynolds lips while grabbing his face.

For the game day, the Gossip Girl alum wore a cozy checked long-sleeved shirt, while the Deadpool and Wolverine star donned a casual white T-shirt with a gray button-up.

At one point, Lively was even seen jumping into the air with excitement as the goals were scored.

Photo: PA Wire
The win is especially significant for Reynolds, who purchased the team together with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-creator Rob McElhenney in 2021.

“It just seemed like an impossible dream,” Reynolds told the Associated Press after the game, reflecting on the team's promotion. 

He further noted, “We said five years ago our goal was to make it to the Premier League. There were understandably a lot of laughs, but it feels like a thing that could make it to fruition right now.”

Ryan Reynolds soccer team:

Ryan Reynolds purchased Wrexham, the Welsh football club, with fellow Hollywood actor Rob McElhenney in 2021.

The duo bought Wrexham, which is one of the world’s oldest soccer teams, for $2.5 million while the club was in the fifth tier of the English game.

It's now worth around £100 million.

