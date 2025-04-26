Justin Bieber announces death of his 'papa' with somber tribute

Justin Bieber pens sad note as he confirms the sad demise of his close family member

Justin Bieber has announced the sad demise of his maternal grandfather Bruce Dale with "aching" tribute.

The Sorry Singer took to his Instagram account on Saturday to pen a touching note for his “papa,” reminiscing about the special bond he shared with him.

Alongside the note, Justin also shared an adorable teenage photo of himself with his late grandfather.

“Papa, I always took all ur money lol,” he Began his lengthy caption.

The pop star continued, “I remember u specifically telling me, gramma gave u an allowance of 20 dollars for the WEEK! I would always convince you to spend on snacks at the hockey game on Friday nights. Reluctantly you always gave it to me. Corn nuts, skittles, gum balls, chuck a puck, slush puppies. Shout out to the jr b referees Beatty, Fagon, Flanagan lmfao.”


“For enduring all of my grandpas heckling for all of your horrible referee calls lmfao , my grandpa wasn’t shy in letting them know that they were being pieces of shits. I can’t wait to see u again soon in heaven. Until then I know ur watching down probably still heckling Beatty or Fagon for missing that cross-check call in the corner there lmfao I will miss u. I will ache,” Justin added.

Justin's post met with an outpouring of support from fans, with many leaving heartfelt messages in the comment section.

According to the obituary, Bruce Dale passed away peacefully at the age of 88 on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

