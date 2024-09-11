Kareena Kapoor opens up about accepting herself at 44 

Kareena Kapoor is not a cosmetic surgery fan!
The actress, who is currently gearing up for the release of The Buckingham Murders, sat for a candid chat with Harper's Bazaar saying, " I feel comfortable in my own skin and age."
" I have been confident since the beginning. I took care of myself, stayed fit and focused on being the best version of myself," she continued.
Bebo then further touched upon her approach towards self-care which includes spending quality moments with friends, cooking and simply enjoying workout sessions.
"Nourishing my soul with a good meal, a heartfelt chat, or a bottle of wine is essential for me."
She elaborated, “I’m 44 and have never felt better. I don’t feel the need for Botox or any cosmetic enhancements. My husband finds me sexy, my friends say I look amazing, and my films are thriving. I play roles that reflect my age and am proud of it. I want people to see me for who I am and appreciate that."
Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders is all poised to release on September 13, 2024.