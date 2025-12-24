Trending
  By Fatima Hassan
Vicky Kaushal makes rare comments on fatherhood months after welcoming son

The 'Sanju' star opens up about his fatherhood months after welcoming son with Katrina Kaif

  • By Fatima Hassan
Vicky Kaushal makes rare comments on fatherhood months after welcoming son
Vicky Kaushal makes rare comments on fatherhood months after welcoming son 

Vicky Kaushal has made rare comments on his personal life, especially after welcoming a baby boy with his wife, Katrina Kaif.

The Bad Newz star has revealed how his life changed after becoming a father with his first child with Dhoom 3.

In a conversation with GQ India, Kaushal shared that "every day is a new emotion" he faced after the arrival of his baby boy.

"It’s too soon for me to analyze. Every day, a new emotion hits. You surrender to this in a way you’ve never surrendered to anything," he added.

The URI actor noted, "It’s a feeling I can’t put into words, and wasn’t prepared for Wow, the first film. I would like him to watch my first film. Masaan. It's a nice film. I know it's a hard film to watch, so maybe later on, not too early on in his life. But it shows life as it is."

For those unaware, in November, Vicky and Katrina announced the arrival of their son with a heartfelt Instagram post.

"Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky," the note read.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021. 

