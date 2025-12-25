Kartik Aaryan’s 'Tu Meri Main Tera...' makes strong debut in key cities

From trailers to songs to endless anticipation, today marks an end to the anticipation, as Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has officially arrived in cinemas today, on December 25.
TMMTMTTM opened to a steady start at the Indian box office today. As per the early estimation, the film earned nearly ₹1.29 crore on its first day.
As per multiple sources, the figures are currently based on limited advance data and remain provisional. However, they are expected to rise throughout the day, with final estimates due later in the evening.
On its first day in theaters, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 18.18%.
Afternoon, evening, and night show data remains unavailable at the time of writing.
Key regions including Jaipur (31%), Mumbai (27%), and the National Capital Region (25%) captured significant attention, whereas other cities such as Surat and Hyderabad reported lower audience turnout.
Despite mixed early reviews, the opening indicates moderate audience interest,especially in the urban areas.
However, the weekend will remain crucial to determine the film’s performance and see how much audience attention it captured.
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is backed by highly popular names of the industry Sameer Vidwans, Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.
The hindi rom-com film stars Kartik Aaryan as chill guy Rehaan “Ray Mehra” and Ananya Panday as Rumi Wardhan Singh, alongside veteran actors, including Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Aruna Irani, and Tiku Talsania.