Trending
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Trending

Kartik Aaryan’s 'Tu Meri Main Tera...' makes strong debut in key cities

The hindi rom-com film stars Kartik Aaryan as chill guy Rehaan 'Ray Mehra' and Ananya Panday as Rumi Wardhan Singh

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Kartik Aaryan’s Tu Meri Main Tera... makes strong debut in key cities
Kartik Aaryan’s 'Tu Meri Main Tera...' makes strong debut in key cities

From trailers to songs to endless anticipation, today marks an end to the anticipation, as Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has officially arrived in cinemas today, on December 25.

TMMTMTTM opened to a steady start at the Indian box office today. As per the early estimation, the film earned nearly ₹1.29 crore on its first day.

As per multiple sources, the figures are currently based on limited advance data and remain provisional. However, they are expected to rise throughout the day, with final estimates due later in the evening.

On its first day in theaters, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 18.18%.

Afternoon, evening, and night show data remains unavailable at the time of writing.

Key regions including Jaipur (31%), Mumbai (27%), and the National Capital Region (25%) captured significant attention, whereas other cities such as Surat and Hyderabad reported lower audience turnout.

Despite mixed early reviews, the opening indicates moderate audience interest,especially in the urban areas.

However, the weekend will remain crucial to determine the film’s performance and see how much audience attention it captured.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is backed by highly popular names of the industry Sameer Vidwans, Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.

The hindi rom-com film stars Kartik Aaryan as chill guy Rehaan “Ray Mehra” and Ananya Panday as Rumi Wardhan Singh, alongside veteran actors, including Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Aruna Irani, and Tiku Talsania.

Saba Qamar steals hearts in ‘Muamma’ first episode, fans go wild

Saba Qamar steals hearts in ‘Muamma’ first episode, fans go wild
Hrithik Roshan sets stage ablaze as he grooves with sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan

Hrithik Roshan sets stage ablaze as he grooves with sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan
Bharti Singh returns home after welcoming second child

Bharti Singh returns home after welcoming second child
Imran Ashraf thrills fans with trailer of upcoming drama 'Ghulam Bashah Sundri'

Imran Ashraf thrills fans with trailer of upcoming drama 'Ghulam Bashah Sundri'
Kartik Aaryan drops heartwarming Christmas snaps with ex-Ananya Panday

Kartik Aaryan drops heartwarming Christmas snaps with ex-Ananya Panday
Vicky Kaushal makes rare comments on fatherhood months after welcoming son

Vicky Kaushal makes rare comments on fatherhood months after welcoming son
Dharma Productions break silence on plagiarism claims against 'Homebound'

Dharma Productions break silence on plagiarism claims against 'Homebound'
Saba Qamar Zaman reacts with cheeky comment after petition filed against her

Saba Qamar Zaman reacts with cheeky comment after petition filed against her
Govinda’s wife Sunita confirms husband’s affair rumours, slams woman involved

Govinda’s wife Sunita confirms husband’s affair rumours, slams woman involved
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' gets Japan release date in surprising move

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' gets Japan release date in surprising move
Sonam Kapoor pens touching birthday note for her 'forever inspiration' dad

Sonam Kapoor pens touching birthday note for her 'forever inspiration' dad

'Dhurandhar 2' goes big with five-language release, date revealed

'Dhurandhar 2' goes big with five-language release, date revealed

Popular News

Saba Qamar steals hearts in ‘Muamma’ first episode, fans go wild

Saba Qamar steals hearts in ‘Muamma’ first episode, fans go wild
an hour ago
King Charles, Queen Camilla send royal Christmas wish with vibrant palace clip

King Charles, Queen Camilla send royal Christmas wish with vibrant palace clip
2 hours ago
Juan Carlos announces break after ‘painful’ split with Carlos Alcaraz

Juan Carlos announces break after ‘painful’ split with Carlos Alcaraz
2 hours ago