Farhan Saeed hails daughter for making life ‘magical’, inspiring musical return

Farhan Saeed’s life is pure magic, and the credit goes to his little girl!
During his recent appearance on Imran Ashraf’s TV talk show Mazaq Raat, the Mere Humsafar actor made the audiences emotional with his heartwarming statements as he opened up about the changes in life since welcoming his daughter, Jahan Aara, last year.
While speaking to the host, the Suno Chanda star recalled the touching moment when he first held his baby girl in his arms.
He also credited Jahan Aara for bringing “magic” to his life and serving as an inspiration behind his musical comeback.
On the show, host Imran Ashraf asked the actor about his first reaction upon meeting his daughter and whether anything remained of the person he was before that major moment, to which Farhan Saeed quickly replied, “No. Finished.”
“I was crying louder than her. I cried a lot. I asked the doctor if father cry, and he replied ‘Yes, but not this much,’” he revealed before bursting into laughter.
The Udaari actor continued, “Imran! Everything changed. I had no idea that this version of me even existed. She was the reason music returned to my life. The happiness and joy inside me… something magical just happened, and no matter how much I thank Allah, it’s not enough. It’s a beautiful feeling.”
Farhan Saeed welcomed his first and only child, daughter Jahan Aara, with wife Urwa Hocane in January 2024.