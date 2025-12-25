Imran Ashraf thrills fans with trailer of upcoming drama 'Ghulam Bashah Sundri'

Imran Ashraf treated his fans by unveiling the thrilling new trailer of his upcoming drama Ghulam Bashah Sundri!
The Green Entertainment drama series, starring newly engaged Hina Afridi and Imran Ashraf in the lead roles, promises a gripping storyline filled with suspense and emotion.
Ashraf plays Ghulam, a brave, bold and passionate man who stands up for what he loves and believes is right, while Hina portrays the woman who falls in love with him.
Produced by BJ Productions, Ghulam Bashah Sundri is directed by Amin Iqbal, known for his work on Raja Raani, and written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah whose popular drama Pamaal is currently receiving high-praise from audiences.
Shortly after the trailer was released, fans filled the comment section with their thoughts and reactions.
One fan praised the teaser with a long comment, writing, "This is soooo good, seriously! When will this drama be released? I'm so excited - even the first teaser is unbelievably amazing. It's extremely good, truly the best Ghulam's acting... uff! Once again, Imran is coming to rule people's hearts through the character of Ghulam."
Another user share his excitement, "One teaser and my expectations are SKY HIGH. This drama is already special, I can feel it."
Meanwhile, some fans shifted focus from the drama to Ashraf’s looks, commenting, "Can we talk about his LOOK for a moment??? The intensity just makes him 10x more handsome," while another added, "Sorry but I can't focus on anything else...HE IS LOOKING TOO HANDSOME IN THIS TEASER."
Ashraf recently appeared in the Hum TV drama Masoom, where he plays the character Dilshad Faislabadi, along with Sonya Hussyn and Mikaal Zulfiqar.